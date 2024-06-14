Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 1,573,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,435,106. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Monster Beverage by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 175,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

