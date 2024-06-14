Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,336,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,830 shares.The stock last traded at $34.06 and had previously closed at $35.26.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

