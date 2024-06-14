Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.750-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

