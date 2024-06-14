Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 726,532 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 726,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,879,000. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 43,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 273,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 51,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.14. 17,677,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,530,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

