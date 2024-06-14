Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $27.23 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,000. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $207.72. 514,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,902. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $211.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

