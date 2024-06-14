Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 304,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $79,336,000. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Shares of V traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.10. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.37 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

