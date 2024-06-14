Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 306,070 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $46,504,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,768,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

