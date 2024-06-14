Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 146,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 30,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $20,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. 2,098,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

