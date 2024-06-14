Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,514,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 812.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. 1,184,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

