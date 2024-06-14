Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 872,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,395,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 210,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $164,899,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 210,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 108,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.77. The company had a trading volume of 207,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,557. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

