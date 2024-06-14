Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $25.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $752.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,025,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $3,177,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.