Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Harbour Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,635 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $55,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.