Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

