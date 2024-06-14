Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Scilex in a research report on Tuesday.

Scilex Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCLX opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Scilex has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Scilex will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Chun acquired 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Scilex news, Director Jay Chun acquired 57,500 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaisim Shah bought 83,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,771.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at $83,112.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 68.4% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Scilex by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

