Scotiabank Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$28.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.42.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.24.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

