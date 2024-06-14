Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP John Christopher Morris Sells 5,928 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Christopher Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

