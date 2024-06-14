Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on SUM

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $18,051,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 276,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.