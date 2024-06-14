Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $253.95 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.47 and its 200-day moving average is $246.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

