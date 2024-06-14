Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,465,000. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $180.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

