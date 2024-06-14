Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.69. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

