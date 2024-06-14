Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 200 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

