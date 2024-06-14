Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 328 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $150.41 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $104.48 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

