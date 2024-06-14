Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 445 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 2.2% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,408. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.