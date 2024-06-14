Security National Bank of SO Dak Boosts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of J stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

