Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 68,540 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 939.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $112.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

