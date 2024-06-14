Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Insider Travis Dillon Buys 14,925 Shares of Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Free Report) insider Travis Dillon bought 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.34 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of A$49,864.43 ($33,022.80).
Select Harvests Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Select Harvests
