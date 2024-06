Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Insider Travis Dillon Buys 14,925 Shares of Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Free Report) insider Travis Dillon bought 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.34 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of A$49,864.43 ($33,022.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Select Harvests

Select Harvests Limited engages in the growing, processing, packaging, and selling of almonds and its by-products in Australia. The company supplies blanched, roasted, sliced, diced, meal and paste almond products. It grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards, as well as holds a portfolio of approximately 9,371 hectares of almond orchards located in Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia.

