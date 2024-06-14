Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Semtech comprises approximately 1.3% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $32,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $43,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 613,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Semtech by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 647,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of SMTC opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

