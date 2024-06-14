Senior’s (SNR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Senior Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £656.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,271.43, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.88. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 183 ($2.33).

In other Senior news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £460,624.61 ($586,558.78). 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

Featured Stories

