SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $197,152.97 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $197,152.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,772.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

