Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144.10 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.84). 5,292,241 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 1,578,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.10 ($2.06).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,518.52%.
In other news, insider Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £35,150 ($44,759.96). 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
