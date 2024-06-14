Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 169.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.79. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

