Shake Shack’s (SHAK) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SHAK opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.46. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

