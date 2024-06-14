Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Increases By 246.3%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 246.3% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Addentax Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.75. Addentax Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

