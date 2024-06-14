Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Declines By 97.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DWUS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.63. 239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.