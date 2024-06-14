Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Declines By 97.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWUS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.63. 239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

