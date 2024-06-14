Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Rises By 762.1%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 762.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,078,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,124,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.