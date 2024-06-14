Short Interest in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Rises By 36.4%

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 418,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 201,381 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,387 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATMV opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. AlphaVest Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

