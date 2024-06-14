Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Decreases By 30.1%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

