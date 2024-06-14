Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Decreases By 30.1%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

About Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALZN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.