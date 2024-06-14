Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 34.6%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

APRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

