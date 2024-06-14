Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Increases By 1,000.0%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of APx Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 284,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 277,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APXI opened at $11.57 on Friday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.