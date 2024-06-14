Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Expands By 101.9%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the May 15th total of 638,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ascent Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ASTI opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

