Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Decreases By 97.5%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $11.33 on Friday, hitting $286.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $221.86 and a 12-month high of $316.06.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.