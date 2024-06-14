Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Rises By 125.0%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Atlas Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATCOL opened at $24.84 on Friday. Atlas has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.
About Atlas
