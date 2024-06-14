Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Drops By 98.7%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

Central Japan Railway stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.