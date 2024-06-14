Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Grows By 1,973.2%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 1,973.2% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,075,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1817 dividend. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

