Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Increases By 356.3%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of CLSH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 15,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,571. CLS Holdings USA has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CLS Holdings USA
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.