Short Interest in Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Decreases By 99.6%

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elixinol Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of ELLXF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Elixinol Wellness has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of hemp derived nutraceuticals, skincare, and food products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It offers hemp derived cannabidiol and food products, dietary supplements, topicals, and skincare products.

