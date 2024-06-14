Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Grows By 800.0%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

About EuroDry

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.14 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

