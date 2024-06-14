Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declines By 97.6%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the May 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.35. 16,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,962. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
