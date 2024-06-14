Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Expands By 12,002.8%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,100 shares, a growth of 12,002.8% from the May 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.5 days.
Grupo México Price Performance
Shares of GMBXF stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
Grupo México Company Profile
