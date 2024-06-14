Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Expands By 12,002.8%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,100 shares, a growth of 12,002.8% from the May 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.5 days.

Grupo México Price Performance

Shares of GMBXF stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

