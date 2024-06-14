Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rises By 2,100.0%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Informa Trading Down 0.9 %

IFJPY opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Informa has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Informa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.2709 dividend. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

